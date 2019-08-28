Coast-to-Coast Walking Tour for Vets May to September 2019. 3600 miles. Join me!
Please donate to help us address homelessness, addiction, access to healthcare, and fair pay for enlistees!
Click below to read William's review at the Halfway Point in Smith Center, Kansas
William's Mission
I am on a 7-month walk across America from Massachusetts to California, “Vets Don’t Forget Vets” (see my route here). Along the way, I will meet, share, and talk to any vet I can individually, in small groups at VA Centers, in American Legions, VFWs, coffee shops and across dining room tables.
Veterans gave a lot and often have little to show for it. More than 25% of all homeless men are veterans, and many of these forgotten warriors struggle with employment, addiction and sobriety. These men and women have little voice in Congress. Today, less than 18% of Congress has served in the military, compared to 78% in 1972.
With fewer veterans in Washington, who will speak and advocate for them? We need change.
My five recommendations for American Vets:
How to Follow, Donate, and Spread the Word
Please follow my journey on the blog, our press page, on Facebook, or via email by subscribing below.
We have created a GoFundMe campaign to support me in my journey of 3000+ miles. Money raised will help offset my minimalist approach (tenting, sleeping in backyards, eating only to stay healthy), all other funds will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, who quietly and lovingly serve over 1 million soldiers a year.
Things to do next:
My Personal Story
I am a 71-year old retired educator, married, with children and grandchildren and live in a lovely coastal town, Newburyport, Mass. I have worked with many school districts over a 35-year professional career and have also worked as a psychologist and a college professor. I served in the United States Air Force for 6 years, including active and reserve time. On a more personal basis, I am an avid hiker, gardener, reader, writer, and I love to cook (and eat).
Blessings to you all,
William Shuttleworth
During William's hiking travels, he will give talks to locals, State officials, and others to create awareness of our Veteran's needs. Stay tuned for his first gathering.
For every mile William Shuttleworth walks across our United States on behalf of our veterans, donations received 85% will go to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust and 15% to overhead expenses. Please hit the button for our "Go Fund Me" page, and give to make the difference.
With all of us working together, we can accomplish great things. To volunteer or contribute to our fundraiser, send us a message. We will get back to you soon.
Email: wshuttleworth@hotmail.com