Coast-to-Coast Walking Tour for Vets May to September 2019. 3600 miles. Join me!

Raising awareness
on veterans issues

Please donate to help us address homelessness, addiction, access to healthcare, and fair pay for enlistees!

🇺🇸 July 4th Update 🇺🇸

Click below to read William's review at the Halfway Point in Smith Center, Kansas

Join William along the route or cheer him on

Meet William Shuttleworth: A 71-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran

William Shuttleworth Photo by Brian Eaton for The Eagle-Tribune

William's Mission


I am on a 7-month walk across America from Massachusetts to California, “Vets Don’t Forget Vets” (see my route here). Along the way, I will meet, share, and talk to any vet I can individually, in small groups at VA Centers, in American Legions, VFWs, coffee shops and across dining room tables. 


Veterans gave a lot and often have little to show for it. More than 25% of all homeless men are veterans, and many of these forgotten warriors struggle with employment, addiction and sobriety. These men and women have little voice in Congress. Today, less than 18% of Congress has served in the military, compared to 78% in 1972. 


With fewer veterans in Washington, who will speak and advocate for them? We need change.


My five recommendations for American Vets:


  • Elect a vet. At the national, state and local level. Vets don’t forget vets.
  • Eliminate veteran homeless by 2030. It can be done if we want it done.
  • Free medical care for any veteran who was ever drafted and was discharged with an Honorable Discharge. There are too many veterans that don’t qualify for veteran medical services because they didn’t meet service length obligations.
  • Guarantee medical and mental health treatment within 30 days for all veterans
  • Increase starting pay for enlistees to a ‘livable wage’. It is tragic that most enlistees qualify for food stamps.


How to Follow, Donate, and Spread the Word


Please follow my journey on the blog, our press page, on Facebook, or via email by subscribing below.


We have created a GoFundMe campaign to support me in my journey of 3000+ miles. Money raised will help offset my minimalist approach (tenting, sleeping in backyards, eating only to stay healthy), all other funds will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, who quietly and lovingly serve over 1 million soldiers a year. 


Things to do next:


  1. Subscribe, enter your email address below and you will learn about out who I’ve met, find out #WheresWilliam, and learn more about all the possible solutions to the serious (but fixable!) issues facing veterans all over the country.
  2. Should you feel this is a journey you would like to support, and since most of the proceeds go to our “forgotten” veterans of war, please donate to the cause by clicking here. This will take you to GoFundMe, and you can give what you are able. All funds donated (minus food and supplies while I'm on the road) will benefit The Disabled American Veterans  Charitable Service Trust.
  3. Send me an email, with any questions, comments, or requests:wshuttleworth@hotmail.com
  4. Like and follow Vets Don't Forget Vets on Facebook. See who I'm meeting, where I am, where I'm speaking and who's talking about me. Post a comment, wish me well on my journey, and find out when we can meet for a few miles of conversation on the road somewhere!
  5. When my walk is over, please... Don't forget our vets! Become a part of the solution to help our men and women who are truly the heroes of our nation, support our veterans, and help spread the word about veterans issues.


My Personal Story


I am a 71-year old retired educator, married, with children and grandchildren and live in a lovely coastal town, Newburyport, Mass. I have worked with many school districts over a 35-year professional career and have also worked as a psychologist and a college professor. I served in the United States Air Force for 6 years, including active and reserve time. On a more personal basis, I am an avid hiker, gardener, reader, writer, and I love to cook (and eat).


Blessings to you all,

William Shuttleworth


Click Here to See William's Route!  

Speaking Engagements

image1

During William's hiking travels, he will give talks to locals, State officials, and others to create awareness of our Veteran's needs. Stay tuned for his first gathering. 

Be a part of a larger cause, and give...please.

image2

For every mile William Shuttleworth walks across our United States on behalf of our veterans, donations received 85% will  go to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust and 15% to overhead expenses. Please hit the button for our "Go  Fund Me" page, and give to make the difference. 

Help our Vets; Donate Now!

Contact William

Volunteer or Inquire

With all of us working together, we can accomplish great things. To volunteer or contribute to our fundraiser, send us a message. We will get back to you soon.


Email: wshuttleworth@hotmail.com