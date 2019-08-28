William's Mission





I am on a 7-month walk across America from Massachusetts to California, “Vets Don’t Forget Vets” (see my route here). Along the way, I will meet, share, and talk to any vet I can individually, in small groups at VA Centers, in American Legions, VFWs, coffee shops and across dining room tables.





Veterans gave a lot and often have little to show for it. More than 25% of all homeless men are veterans, and many of these forgotten warriors struggle with employment, addiction and sobriety. These men and women have little voice in Congress. Today, less than 18% of Congress has served in the military, compared to 78% in 1972.





With fewer veterans in Washington, who will speak and advocate for them? We need change.





My five recommendations for American Vets:





Elect a vet. At the national, state and local level. Vets don’t forget vets.

Eliminate veteran homeless by 2030. It can be done if we want it done.

Free medical care for any veteran who was ever drafted and was discharged with an Honorable Discharge. There are too many veterans that don’t qualify for veteran medical services because they didn’t meet service length obligations.

Guarantee medical and mental health treatment within 30 days for all veterans

Increase starting pay for enlistees to a ‘livable wage’. It is tragic that most enlistees qualify for food stamps.





How to Follow, Donate, and Spread the Word





Please follow my journey on the blog, our press page, on Facebook, or via email by subscribing below.





We have created a GoFundMe campaign to support me in my journey of 3000+ miles. Money raised will help offset my minimalist approach (tenting, sleeping in backyards, eating only to stay healthy), all other funds will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, who quietly and lovingly serve over 1 million soldiers a year.





Things to do next:





Subscribe, enter your email address below and you will learn about out who I’ve met, find out #WheresWilliam, and learn more about all the possible solutions to the serious (but fixable!) issues facing veterans all over the country. Should you feel this is a journey you would like to support, and since most of the proceeds go to our “forgotten” veterans of war, please donate to the cause by clicking here . This will take you to GoFundMe, and you can give what you are able. All funds donated (minus food and supplies while I'm on the road) will benefit The Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust . Send me an email, with any questions, comments, or requests:wshuttleworth@hotmail.com Like and follow Vets Don't Forget Vets on Facebook. See who I'm meeting, where I am, where I'm speaking and who's talking about me. Post a comment, wish me well on my journey, and find out when we can meet for a few miles of conversation on the road somewhere! When my walk is over, please... Don't forget our vets! Become a part of the solution to help our men and women who are truly the heroes of our nation, support our veterans, and help spread the word about veterans issues.





My Personal Story





I am a 71-year old retired educator, married, with children and grandchildren and live in a lovely coastal town, Newburyport, Mass. I have worked with many school districts over a 35-year professional career and have also worked as a psychologist and a college professor. I served in the United States Air Force for 6 years, including active and reserve time. On a more personal basis, I am an avid hiker, gardener, reader, writer, and I love to cook (and eat).





Blessings to you all,

William Shuttleworth





Click Here to See William's Route!